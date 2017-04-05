Town prefers local suppliers

The Town of Oliver has amended its Purchasing and Sales Policy to reflect its “preference for local suppliers.”

Council passed the amendment last week to ensure the Town receives the best value possible on goods and services it procures. The Town supports local merchants by encouraging the use of local suppliers and by purchasing locally where all things are equal.

However, if the prices charges by local suppliers are higher and/or if their quality and service are inferior, purchases will be made non-locally.

The following priorities will be given where all things are equal: Firstly – locally, secondly – within the province, thirdly – within Canada, fourthly – outside Canada.

Locally means an in-town business with a business licence, or an Area C business with a licence.

It was noted that the Town can purchase up to $30,000 worth of goods and services without going to tender.