Town planning Canada 150 mosaic mural

The Town of Oliver is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday with a mosaic mural project that will involve the public.

On Monday council approved a recommendation to meet with several groups to determine an iconic object that represents the community. This will be the theme of the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural project.

Corporate Officer Diana Vaykovich reported that the Town’s grant application for the project was successful. The Town received $15,000, which will be spent over two years.

Vaykovich said they will be required to engage with the public, including local service groups on what the theme will be and where the mural will be located.

“The Archive building would be an excellent choice as it is centrally located and within the historic hub of Oliver,” she said.

Town council plans to discuss the project with the Oliver Community Arts Council, the heritage society, Oliver Tourism Association, the chamber of commerce and School District 53.

Vaykovich said they will have to determine how the community fits into the larger mosaic of Canadian history before coming up with an iconic object that best represents Oliver.

Vaykovich said that painting locations and workshops will be arranged for up to 600 people.

“The project is very important to Oliver as a legacy project to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday,” she pointed out.

Vaykovich said 150 communities across Canada (including Oliver) will be part of the national mosaic.

Artists will paint a three metre by three metre tile mosaic that will be hung on a local building for everyone to see.