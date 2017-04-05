Town of Oliver revisits campfire conundrum

By Lyonel Doherty

A request by Lakeside Resort has prompted the Town of Oliver to revisit its campfire ban.

Last Monday council asked staff for additional information after discussing open burning provisions in the bylaw.

The matter arose when Lakeside Resort requested a relaxation of the campfire prohibition.

The Town previously authorized the resort to have campfires, but that permission expired in 2015.

Paul Bouchard from Lakeside said the resort faithfully abided by the previous ban as a result of the “very scary” fires in 2015. Since then the campground has denied the 70-year tradition to its clients. He noted that an evening campfire among families is an integral component of why large numbers of people have gathered at the resort since the 1930s.

Bouchard said the resort has an unblemished record, and it follows a protocol, which includes hoses adjacent to the five fire pits, campfires always put out by staff at 11 pm sharp, campfires prohibited on windy nights, size is controlled by management, and there is no daytime burning.

“I trust that Oliver Town council will see the benefits of adjusting the sweeping no burning policy currently in place and to a more sensible approach,” Bouchard said.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich pointed out that open burning is not allowed within town boundaries, except permanent outdoor fireplaces or barbecues. She added that Bylaw 636 allows for open burning at Town fire pits during daylight hours for the preparation of food.

Vaykovich stated that Oliver Fire Chief Bob Graham supports the request to relax the open burning provisions at Lakeside Resort. But she noted that residents around Tucelnuit Lake have questioned why they are not allowed to burn when the resort is afforded the opportunity.

However, the Town has received complaints from local residents about smoke from the resort’s fire pits, Vaykovich said.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan noted the Town receives approximately half a dozen complaints each year with respect to air quality from open burning at Lakeside Resort.

She said there are other options for providing fire pits that do not affect air quality, such as propane or gas fire pits.

Vaykovich said smoke is considered a major source of air pollution, and wood smoke may contain dioxins and other carcinogens.

“Senior citizens, infants and people who already have lung or heart problems are most at risk.”

The corporate officer said council may wish to consider allowing campfires at Lakeside Resort with the following restrictions: 5-11 pm only, from Canada Day to Labour Day, must not create excessive smoke, fire department can choose to restrict all campfires during hot, dry weather, and a $500 fine for non-compliance.

Council hopes to schedule a meeting with resort representatives and the fire department before making a decision on any amendments to the bylaw.