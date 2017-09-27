Town of Oliver losing a gem by gambling with hotel

I am disappointed that the town continues to plan to take away Centennial RV Park when it’s such a popular tourist spot.

I have a letter to the editor written 30 years ago praising the wonderful spot and the friendliness and the helpfulness of the caretakers of the time.

It continues today as such a popular spot. The writers of that letter from Surrey appreciated the lovely grassed area next to the river, and this also continues today.

This past weekend the campsite was full again with large motorhomes parked in the overflow section. These expensive vehicles enjoy being able to drive through when they have their parking spot after an enjoyable vacation.

While here they appreciate being able to walk to many services and amenities. RV tourists spend their money in town. Hotels have their own supplies. Tourists find the children’s water park and family picnic area very convenient. Also, it’s a wonderful place to stay while enjoying events at the community park, with its swimming pool and all the other recreation facilities.

Soon the RV park will be full for the Festival of the Grape weekend which is booked a year in advance. This event brings a lot of revenue to the town.

It’s hard to understand why the elected town officials decided to rezone Centennial RV Park and remove this successful business and take trees in the park when there are other properties available to build a hotel, such as north of town with its highway access and visibility, where a hotel ought to be. Its zoning is already in place according to the “for sale” sign. It’s a large ideal spot for the parking required for the hotel on the proposed site.

Would Oliver risk the gamble of losing their precious gem for a hotel with no guarantee of doing anything to revive the downtown area?

A hotel would be self-sufficient with its internal services such as a restaurant, swimming pool and pub, etc. Oliver could have both the Centennial RV Park and a hotel.

Dorothy Tomlin, Oliver