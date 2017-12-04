Town of Oliver is a qualified donee

Anyone that has made a donation to the Town of Oliver is now applicable to receive a charitable donation receipt which can be filed with income taxes.

The Town of Oliver is considered a qualified donee under the Canada Revenue Agency, meaning that residents that give the Town money (for unspecific or specified reasons) can get a charitable donation receipt. Some restrictions apply for a charitable donation receipt, which can be discussed with the finance department before making a contribution.

Charitable donations that are made before December 31 are able to be claimed on income taxes for the 2017 calendar year.

For more information, contact chief financial officer Devon Wannop at dwannop@oliver.ca, or by calling 250 485 6201.