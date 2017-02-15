Town hires new chief financial officer

The Town of Oliver is pleased to announce Devon Wannop as its chief financial officer starting March 27.

Wannop will be responsible for leading all fiscal and fiduciary responsibilities for the organization in conjunction with Oliver council.

“Mr. Wannop has experience in both local government and the private sector. As a recipient of the GFOA Canadian Award for Financial Reporting he will carry on with the Town’s tradition in striving to attain this prestigious award”, said Chief Administrative Officer, Cathy Cowan.

Wannop is a chartered accountant who holds a Bachelor of Management degree majoring in accounting.