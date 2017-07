Town given new hotel rendering and site plan

On Monday, Oliver Town council will take a look at an updated plan for the new Oliver Coast Hotel.

The Town has received concept drawings from the developer on what the hotel may look like, including a site plan and rendering with landscaping.

The 80-room hotel with future restaurant and indoor swimming pool will take up two acres on the site where Centennial RV Park is located.

Construction is slated this fall, with the opening scheduled for May of 2018.