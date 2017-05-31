Town following greed

To the council of Oliver: If you got off your butts and canvassed those that used and do use the park and maybe even toured the frequently full campground, you would realize the benefits to the Town of Oliver.

There are many locations in town to build a hotel which is desperately needed, however, once you cut down all those beautiful trees and destroy the campground — that’s it — they are gone forever! Look at all the destruction in BC caused by removal of foliage/trees. Look at the Okanagan River’s health and other such tragedies in BC which is in a great part caused by mismanagement of forest. View comments online about the best campground in the Oliver area. The council appears to be following the greed of many political groups and not about what is good for all people. Obviously there is a hidden agenda but for God’s sake many of you have been born here in this lovely town.

Enhance what you have on the Main Street area. A vote if you will should include all people who try to support the merchants of Oliver, campers from afar included. The town appears to be on a downward slide, so for you to give away one of the gems is nothing more than a disaster!

Terry and Randie Ridgewell, Oliver