Town councillor reflects on 2016, wouldn’t change a thing

When Larry Schwartzenberger looks back to 2016, he says he wouldn’t have done anything differently on Town council.

He noted he had every opportunity to present his ideas and opinions before decisions were made, so he wouldn’t turn back the clock to change anything.

The Chronicle recently asked Schwartzenberger to reflect on the past 12 months and on his hopes for 2017.

The councillor said his favourite moment in 2016 was having the Town of Oliver’s motion regarding future policing costs debated and passed at the UBCM in Victoria. “This was a proposal that I feel strongly about and I had the opportunity to speak in favour of the motion along with Mayor Hovanes when the motion was debated.”

Schwartzenberger believes the issue that had the most impact on Oliver last year was the growth of the Town as a result of the Okanagan Correctional Centre. He said this led to new housing developments, an increase in student enrolment (more than 80 new students) and a vibrant local real estate market.

In addition to the growth from transfers to the correctional centre, many local residents have been hired to fill these well paying jobs, the councillor pointed out.

But 2016 wasn’t all roses.

Schwartzenberger said what disturbed him the most internationally was the continued trend of terrorists who targeted large civilian gatherings, killing and injuring many innocent adults and children.

The councillor said the high-profile celebrity deaths in 2016 didn’t really change his outlook a great deal. But he did say life is short and the death of anyone he knows causes him to evaluate his own life.

Schwartzenberger said council’s most notable accomplishment in 2016 was the public consultation process during the recent Official Community Plan review. “It was well done and brought a lot of ideas and opinions about the Town forward for consideration.”

He noted that receiving half a million dollars from the province to help pay for the temporary fix to the irrigation canal was another significant event.

What the councillor is looking forward to most in 2017 is further public input on downtown revitalization in Oliver.

He said a permanent fix to the irrigation canal at Gallagher Lake will have a huge impact on 2017 and beyond. He noted the Town’s water system supplies water to all the vineyards and orchards along the length of the canal.

“A disruption in this water supply during the growing season would have a devastating effect on our Town and our region.”

Schwartzenberger said his greatest hope in 2017 is to see the provincial and federal governments contribute to the canal’s permanent fix.

“A permanent fix that could be in the neighbourhood of $10 million is not something that our small tax base could easily absorb. Getting funding from senior levels of government for this issue is a must.”

By Lyonel Doherty