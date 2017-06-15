Town council to revisit fire pit issue

By Lyonel Doherty

It’s hard to beat sitting around a campfire spinning stories and roasting marshmallows.

But your neighbours might disagree.

Last week Town council was leaning toward allowing one communal wood-burning fire pit per campsite, but after hearing from two local campgrounds on Monday, it wants more information.

Lakeside Resort proprietor Paul Bouchard said allowing only one fire pit for his 400 customers isn’t going to work. The resort has four fire pits that campers use on the beach.

According to Bouchard, he has never heard anyone directly complain about the resort’s campfires. He noted they always monitor the fire pits to ensure they follow the rules.

“That is not a solution,” he said, pointing to a circular piece of paper that he cut out (resembling the size of a fire pit). He then tossed the piece of paper on the carpet in council chambers.

Candice Arnold from Desert Lake RV Resort said they have a small fire pit that customers really enjoy.

She noted the previous ban on campfires had a big impact on the resort, resulting in lost business.

But Mayor Ron Hovanes said smoke from campfires can create health issues.

Councillor Jack Bennest said nearby residents should be respected in this regard.

Alex Munro, who lives on Merlot Avenue, said the smoke from Lakeside Resort can be excessive. He added that it can also have a negative effect on local vacation suites and bed and breakfast establishments.

Munro also said filing complaints about campfires in Oliver is a difficult process.

“At 10 pm, who are you going to call?” he asked.

“You can call us,” Bouchard interjected.

In a written submission, one Lakeside Drive resident indicated that their house is “often filled with smoke and ash” from the campfires at the resort.

“We are forced to close the doors and windows in an attempt to keep the smoke out and from disrupting our sleep.”

Another resident stated there are many alternatives to wood-burning fire pits, such as propane units.