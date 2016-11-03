Town council moves towards paperless agenda

Whatever Oliver town council’s agenda is, first off, it’s going to be a paperless one.

That’s the goal that councillors recently approved after discussing its reporting process with the primary objective of enhancing municipal transparency.

Council resolved to move to a fully paperless agenda and purchase iPads for councillors and senior managers at a cost of $6,325. It also approved budgeting $1,000 to upgrade the Town’s website, $800 a year for a civic web portal, and approximately $900 annually for webcasting its council meetings. If a camera is required, it will budget approximately $2,500 for that.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich reported that a minimum of 24 council agenda packages and a few committee agendas are required annually, which equates to approximately 64,000 double-sided sheets of paper every year. She added it costs just under $10,000 to produce these agendas every year.

Vaykovich said if council implemented a fully paperless agenda, a savings of $3,660 would be realized in one year.

She noted that one councillor is considered a paperless user (uses personal iPad).

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said going paperless is a “no-brainer,” questioning why council didn’t go down this road earlier.

