Town council approves increase in tax revenues

By Lyonel Doherty

The Town of Oliver has directed staff to prepare a three per cent increase of tax revenues this year.

That means the average single family home (worth $315,000) in Oliver will pay an extra $12.28 in taxes.

Last week council sat down and crunched the numbers with staff, approving some projects and deferring others.

For example, council approved $4,000 for a new gate at the Oliver airport, $5,600 for building inspection software, $3,500 for a kitchen upgrade in the Town Hall, and $5,000 for a Centennial Park development plan.

The Town will also spend $7,400 to purchase iPads for councillors to achieve the goal of a paperless agenda.

A $35,000 sprinkler system for the CPR station is planned this year, but only if a grant application is successful.

It’s going to cost $72,000 to replace the Town Hall roof with cedar shake material, but the Town hopes that a grant will offset that cost.

Council decided to defer $189,000 for sidewalk and curb extensions to Spartan Street to 2018.

It is also reducing its traffic calming study to $30,000 and changing the source of funding to include gas taxes and road reserve funding.

Solar pathway lighting at Fairview Park will be moved to 2018, and solar lighting for Gala Park will be deferred to 2017 and reduced to $40,000.

Council decided to defer $4,600 in webcasting its meetings until 2018, and did not support $5,600 worth of security cameras for the Public Works yard this year.

During discussions, Director of Operations Shawn Goodsell said they will have to deal with the tree root problems in Kiwanis Park, where the roots are playing havoc with the pathway. He noted a section of the pathway will have to be rerouted away from the roots.

Goodsell also mentioned that Gala Park needs some colour and better edging.

He also noted the Town needs to start working on the Fairview Road bridge that requires corrosion mitigation.

Councillor Jack Bennest promoted the $5,000 study for Centennial RV Park, saying they really need a plan for that area. He reminded council that 80 feet of that property is designated as park land.

He said the longer the Town keeps thinking the property is tied to the “dream of a hotel,” nothing will get done.

Goodsell enquired about security cameras for the Public Works yard due to previous thefts and vandalism. But council decided against the expense this year, content on utilizing more lighting to deter thieves.

Councillor Maureen Doerr joked by suggesting staff “let the dogs out” of the kennel to provide security.

Proposed future capital projects in 2018 include: new pickup truck for Public Works fleet; upgrading Kootenay Street overlay; Sawmill Road extension and Station Street upgrade; Okanagan Street rehabilitation; and McKinney/Tucelnuit/Spillway intersection improvement.