Town considers new off-leash dog area

By Lyonel Doherty

Moving Oliver’s off-leash dog area to Lion’s Park is not just a bunch of crap. In fact, it’s an important issue to Oliver Parks and Recreation, which has made a case to the Town of Oliver to amend the Animal Control Bylaw.

Recently council received correspondence from parks and recreation manager Carol Sheridan regarding the plan to discontinue the off-leash area in ball diamonds 4 and 5 and moving it to the north end of Lion’s Park.

Sheridan cited their Park Improvement Plan that identifies dog control as the number one priority in Lion’s Park.

“The north end of Lion’s Park is currently the most under-utilized portion of the park and provides ample room for dogs to run and play,” she said.

Sheridan acknowledged that in summertime the park is used most heavily by farm workers, many of whom own dogs. She noted there are multiple infractions of the Animal Control Bylaw on any given day. Therefore, a potential solution would be a new off-leash area, she pointed out.

She noted the facility would be built in phases including perimeter fencing with two entrance/exit gates and separate small and large dog areas. Later phases will include seating, landscaping and agility features. This area would be available from dawn until 10 pm daily.

Sheridan said the current off-leash area in the ball diamonds makes it difficult for staff to maintain a safe, clean sports facility when dogs leave waste, dig holes and make ruts on the playing surface. As a result, Oliver Parks and Recreation wants the Town to remove this off-leash area from the Animal Control Bylaw. Sheridan pointed out that dogs are currently allowed off-leash anywhere in the community park from dawn until 9 am daily.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said there are individuals who don’t pick up after their dogs, resulting in people stepping in a lot of “unsavoury stuff” in the ball diamonds.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said some dogs dig up the ground, which makes it unsafe for players. Councillor Petra Veintimilla agreed that the north end of Lion’s Park is underutilized and will provide a good area for dog owners.

But dog owner Hope Heyduck begs to differ. “I do not agree with it being moved to Lion’s Park. I don’t mind the people that hang around there but I do mind those people’s actions. There is a lot of weed smoking and the smell makes me get sick.”

Heyduck said she tried using the off-leash dog area in the community park and discovered that it’s closed until September. “This is completely unacceptable. I own a Beagle who needs a fenced area,” she said. “With the dog park being closed there should be another fenced area.”