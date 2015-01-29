Town chips in to preserve Haynes Ranch

The Town of Oliver is chipping in $1,000 to help preserve history.

Last week council approved a grant-in-aid to the Haynes Ranch Preservation Committee that was formed to save the famous landmark on Road 22.

The $1,000 will go towards funding the cost of a study to determine the status of the current buildings.

Committee spokesman Dave Mattes stated the barn is “falling apart,” noting that one side is losing its shingles. Once you lose the roof, you lose the building’s integrity, he pointed out.

In the funding application, Mattes explained that the ranch, built in the late 1800s or early 1900s, is part of the earliest history of European settlement in the South Okanagan.

“Action to preserve these structures must begin now,” Mattes stated.

The committee is hoping other individuals or groups will contribute to the cause. It is estimated the study will cost between $2,000 and $3,000.

The committee hopes to complete the assessment early this year, and then seek public input on what should be done to preserve the structures. Mattes said the primary focus is fixing up the barn.

Other committee members involved in the project are Doreen Olson, Randy Manuel, Larry Shannon and Karen Collins.

Mattes said the Haynes Ranch property is a well-known tourist attraction that “gives us press throughout the world.”

Mayor Ron Hovanes agreed that the Haynes property is an important piece of local heritage.

Water councillor Andre Miller said the houses are 20 to 30 years older than the barn.

“I’m in full agreement with the restoration.”

Local photographer John Chapman said these buildings are cherished as much as the covered bridges in New Brunswick.

“If we were to lose this barn, it would be a travesty,” he stated.

Chapman said if the Okanagan Valley is to have tourism, this is a prime example of what should be preserved.

The photographer said he has met so many people from different countries who have an interest in the Haynes Ranch property.

Area C director Terry Schafer said he is in full agreement in saving the barn from falling down.

Council passed the resolution, subject to the Oliver and District Heritage Society stewarding the funds.