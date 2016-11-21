Town celebrates grand opening of weight room expansion

Now’s there’s plenty of room to break a sweat in Oliver.

That’s what Oliver Parks and Recreation interim manager Natalie Alexander said this morning during the grand opening of the new weight room expansion.

She thanked people for their patience while the long-awaited project was being built.

Thanks were also given to the funding partners: Town of Oliver, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

Mayor Ron Hovanes commended Alexander and staff for their vision in bringing the expansion forward.

The room is outfitted with numerous exercise equipment and apparatus to improve cardiovascular and strength.