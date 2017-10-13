Town bends ears of new ministers at UBCM

By Lyonel Doherty

British Columbia’s new government is now well versed on Oliver’s needs, according to Town council.

Members recently returned from the Union of BC Municipalities convention, where they spoke to several ministers about “critical” issues facing the small community.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said that’s why it was important for council to be there.

“These new ministers don’t know us from a hole in the ground,” he stated, noting it was necessary to meet them to discuss issues in Oliver that need to be addressed.

For example, 24-hour emergency room coverage at South Okanagan General Hospital, policing resources, and the irrigation siphon repair/fix.

Hovanes met with the minister of health to push for an alternate payment plan for local doctors who deserve equal pay for equal service (in line with what physicians are paid in Penticton).

The mayor also talked to government officials about the previous business case for obtaining two additional police officers to address the impact that the new prison is having on RCMP resources in Oliver.

According to Hovanes, BC’s top cop Brenda Butterworth-Carr has approved the request, which has yet to be finalized by the new provincial government. “We don’t want the Oliver RCMP burnt out,” Hovanes said.

The other critical issue that council members brought forward was the $10 million repair of the Gallagher Lake siphon.

The mayor reminded the agriculture minister about the $5.5 million committed by the previous government, and the hope that its federal counterpart will kick in the remainder.

But Hovanes said he would be thrilled if they received $4 million from the federal government, with the taxpayer covering the rest.

Although no commitments were made, Hovanes said council left an impression with the ministers.

“I truly believe it was a good exercise for council.” The registration cost to attend the convention was $960 for each council member.

In addition, there are travel and accommodation expenses, as well as a per diem of $75 per day for meals and incidentals. Typically, the cost is $2,500 each, according to the Town’s finance department.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger believes it was important for them to meet the powers that be, particularly to ask that they lobby the federal government on the Town’s behalf regarding the irrigation canal repair.

Schwartzenberger said a resolution from the Town called on the provincial and federal governments to replace restrictive funding initiatives with funding criteria that supports municipal capital infrastructure project funding for irrigation water services that serves agriculture.

“Our resolution received unanimous approval and will now be forwarded to the provincial government with the full endorsement of UBCM. This resolution would aid the Town in getting additional funding for the siphon/irrigation canal repairs.”

Schwartzenberger also places a high priority on RCMP staffing levels and the impact the correctional centre is having on local police (taking on additional files). As a result, he met with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General to raise this concern.

The councillor also met with the Ministry of Health about keeping SOGH’s emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They also discussed recruiting and retaining doctors in the area. Joining in the discussion was Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff.

One issue that Schwartzenberger was hoping to get more clarity on was the government’s plans for the legalization of marijuana.

He noted the provincial government announced that it was starting a dialogue with citizens to get opinions on the types of distribution models, age limits, etc.

“While I am in favour of public input, this initiative will be upon us in 10 short months and there was no clarification on what the Town may or may not have to do with regard to zoning, planning, or licensing,” the councillor said.

Fellow councillor Petra Veintimilla said the convention offered many learning sessions on topics such as affordable housing and doctor recruitment.

“A highlight for our council for sure is having our resolution passed unanimously once introduced to the floor.” Veintimilla referred to the resolution that addresses funding options for agricultural water projects, such as Oliver’s pending canal project.

“A personal highlight for me would be our meeting with the Minister of Health; we were quite clear regarding the importance of 24-hour emergency care at SOGH for our communities.”

Veintimilla said one of the issues is retaining emergency room doctors due in part to the inequality in pay between Oliver’s hospital and the facility in Penticton.

“We are aware that the local doctors have applied to be paid here at this hospital using an alternate payment model like the one used in Penticton.”

Veintimilla said the application has been supported by Interior Health. “We walked away from that meeting feeling quite optimistic after the minister made mention multiple times that he has full confidence in Interior Health and their plans for the area.”

Councillor Maureen Doerr said she heard lengthy discussions on the new law regarding marijuana and the lack of guidance municipalities have received on issues such as retail shops.

“No answers to a lot of our questions, as no one has any. So it will be interesting come July 2018.”

Doerr said they were nominated for an award for their Food Action Plan, but unfortunately did not win.

The councillor said networking was the Town’s top take-away from the convention.

“At the end of the day, we are all about making our communities better for our citizens and this conference has the teaching, discussions and networking needed to accomplish that.”