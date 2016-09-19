Town approves tax exemptions

Hey, we’d like a tax exemption too.

Get in line.

The Town grants permissive tax exemptions to various organizations that provide a valuable service to the community.

For example, service clubs should get a tax exemption, said Mayor Ron Hovanes.

This year council is planning on giving the Oliver Curling Club Society a full tax exemption.

Other tax exemption approvals are going to Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue and the Oliver branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Exemptions for 2016 total $89,381, and it is estimated that exemptions for 2017 will total $103,695.