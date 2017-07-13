Town addresses concerns in Lion’s Park

By Lyonel Doherty

Once again, the Town of Oliver is fielding some concerns about the number of farm workers in Lion’s Park.

On Monday, Mayor Ron Hovanes said he has spoken to people about the situation, one of whom has totally changed her view from a few years ago. Now she’s an advocate for the workers, he pointed out.

While some of the concerns are “a little over the top,” Hovanes said, he admitted that some migrant workers are only here to party.

As a result, he asked Town staff to keep in touch with bylaw enforcement officers and local RCMP.

The mayor said the cherry season will be over quickly and soon Oliver will be in to the waning part of summer.

“We’ll (just) have to get through it,” he said.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich confirmed the Town has received a couple of emails outlining concerns about dogs off leash, and feeling intimidated by the number of farm workers accessing the park.

But she reminds people that Lion’s Park has long been established as a gathering place for these young people across the country and abroad.

Vaykovich said Lion’s Park has been equipped with WiFI services, sinks for washing dishes, and port-a-potties, among other amenities.

“These services were put in place to alleviate pressures on local businesses in the Town.”

The corporate officer said the majority of these workers stay outside the Town boundary at Loose Bay campground, but they gather in Lion’s Park after their workday to access services and socialize.

“Despite efforts for these workers to leave and stay overnight at Loose Bay, some simply choose not to leave.”

Vaykovich said bylaw enforcement does sweep the area in the evening to discourage overnight camping, however, the young workers return or just move to the river channel.

She reminds people that farm workers provide a much-needed service to the agricultural community and are welcome.

“For the most part there has been improvement, but there will always be a few that disregard Town bylaws.”

Vaykovich noted that bylaw enforcement officers also have to remind local citizens to keep their dogs on leash.

The corporate officer said she will attempt to hire an outside security company to conduct additional sweeps through the park in the late/early morning hours to discourage overnight camping.