Tourism association running with Festival of the Grape

The Oliver Tourism Association (OTA) has been handed the reins to Festival of the Grape (FOG) earlier than expected.

In a joint press release by OTA and the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, it states that ownership of FOG in 2017 lies solely with OTA.

Last year OTA came on board as part of a three-year collaborative agreement to transition FOG from the chamber to OTA.

“We have come to a mutual and collaborative agreement to end our three-year contract early to allow both organizations to focus on what we do best,” the release states.

Chamber president Brian Highley said they are proud to have grown FOG to the point where it brings thousands of people to the region.

“This is a good time to turn the event over to OTA to really bring it to the next level. This will free up the chamber to focus on business advocacy, training and education, and business to

business networking so that we can help businesses thrive in the South Okanagan,” Highley said.

Tony Munday, OTA president, said he is happy to pick up the reins. “The growth of this event fits the mandate of the

Oliver Tourism Association exactly. We are very excited to carry on.”

Festival of the Grape will be held on Sunday, October 1.