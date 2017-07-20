Totally Tom bringing retro rock ‘n’ roll to Oliver

By Dan Walton

The spirits of four rock ’n’ roll legends are about to be summoned at the Frank Venables Theatre.

The show, which gravitates around the magic of Tom Petty, is called Totally Tom. It’s coming straight out of Las Vegas, and it’s being amplified by the “Women of Rock,” who will be embodied by Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar and Chrissie Hynde.

“We put on a show like we’re really them,” said Linda Maze, who performs as all three women of rock. “We put out a lot of energy and really try to capture the excitement of actually really seeing these people in concert.”

It’s not a Vegas-style show – it’s a show from Las Vegas. Totally Tom and the Women of Rock have been regularly performing in Vegas for two years, but they’ve taken a hiatus from Sin City for their summer tour of B.C. and Alberta.

“It’s all the mega hits from all four artists in one show – but the price is a lot lower than the real guys.”

But despite the heavy-hitting talent of the female rockers, “the most amazing part of the show is the Tom Petty tribute by Phil Dunget,” Maze said.

“He’s an amazing performer – he does Petty’s guitarist’s lead parts as well as all of Tom Petty’s singing, and he’s just one person.”

The show is happening on July 29 at Frank Venables Theatre. Visit venablestheatre.ca for tickets.