Top guns highlighted at Spirit of Oliver Awards

By Dan Walton

Local volunteers don’t do it for the recognition, but the invaluable difference they make, which is celebrated by the Town each year through the Spirit of Oliver Awards.

The 12th annual celebration was held last weekend at Frank Venables Theatre.

There were four awards given out.

Winning the Individual Person award was Larry Larson, who was nominated by the local Kiwanis Club.

“I’m super honoured to have my name put forward by the Kiwanis Club,” he said.

Larson is extremely appreciative of the support he receives from his fellow members, particularly with the affordable housing project that he spearheaded, which countless other volunteers are behind him on.

“There are so many people that do such good work, working in the shadows that I couldn’t begin to even suggest how many are doing that,” he said.

Right now, Larson’s focus is on renovating the Kiwanis Manor, and he can often be found at the Kiwanis Market where he volunteers as much as he can.

“Larry’s been a community leader for over 30 years,” said Mayor Ron Hovanes, who presented the awards. “He works for the community tirelessly”

His efforts towards social housing in Oliver have been “life-changing for the entire community and it goes way beyond that,” Hovanes said. “Larry has just given to the community tirelessly and willingly for years and years.”

The Heritage Award was presented to Sue Morhun, who was nominated by the Oliver and District Heritage Society. She has worked in heritage preservation and promotion for over 40 years and helped the local museum in its early days. She is currently serving as president of the museum after years as a director.

“She keeps us in touch with and provides support to our partner organizations within the heritage field,” said Hovanes.

Winning the Group Award were the Women of Oliver for Women (WOW), who were nominated by Sally Franks. They’re a non-profit group whose mandate is to enrich the lives of women and children in Oliver and beyond. They raise money that supports Desert Sun Counselling, Oliver Food Bank, Air Cadets, Oliver Sun Fun Program, and many more. They also volunteer to weed the gardens out front of the community centre and prepare veggies for the Okanagan Gleaners.

Ryan Encina was the winner of the Individual Youth Award. Linda Berkland nominated him. He accepted his award just moments before leading his Air Cadet squadron through the 74th annual Ceremonial Review. He’s a student at Southern Okanagan Secondary School and spends his summer breaks teaching aerospace. He volunteers with Festival of the Grape, he’s a Sunday school teacher and has helped out at the food bank for the past four years.

“He humbly gives himself with no expectation of praise,” Hovanes said.

There will always be unsung heroes working thanklessly around the Town of Oliver, but each year, the public has a chance to highlight outstanding volunteers by nominating them to the Town. If you know of anyone deserving of a Spirit of Oliver Award, please contact the Town hall at 250-485-6200.