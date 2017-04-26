The thought of a 17-year-old girl leaving her orphanage in Moldova and being exploited by unscrupulous men is unsettling.

But there’s a silver lining in the fact a group of children on the other side of the world (in Oliver) is trying to help these girls survive.

It is very inspiring to see global awareness and social justice being taught in our classrooms today. Although reading, writing and arithmetic are fundamentally important, so is teaching children empathy and compassion.

Erica Safek’s class at Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School raised nearly $1,000 to help Transnistria orphans live happier and healthier lives in one of the poorest nations on the planet. Half of the money will go towards building a home for girls who otherwise would be left roaming the streets.

If I was Mrs. Safek, I would give every student in that class an “A” for their work. It was an invaluable exercise in teaching the kids that the whole world doesn’t revolve around them, and that individuals can make a difference if they put their heads (and hearts) together.

Kudos to Jeff Crowley whose mission to help Moldova orphans has touched the lives of many people in Transnistria and Oliver.

Crowley has been a good mentor to Oliver’s youth and hopefully his philanthropic ways will continue to rub off on them.

To Moldova with love.

Lyonel Doherty, editor