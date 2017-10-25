To catch a thief

By Lyonel Doherty

Whenever JP Vala’s phone rings more than usual, it’s a safe assumption there has been a spike in property crime in Oliver.

That was the case last week when the owner of Strike Alarms and Security received a number of calls from victims of theft.

“There’s been a lot of break-ins to residences and businesses, so people are tightening up their security,” Vala said.

Last week the Oliver RCMP sent out a news release asking for the public’s help to deter thefts in the community. Police advise people to ensure that their valuables are secure behind locked doors. But as Vala points out, locks are easily circumvented by bolt cutters and torches.

Chip Sabyan from Sabyan Automotive said someone cut the locks to his gate and stole a vehicle that was stolen previously.

The thief also stole the keys to 20 other vehicles and vandalized one to the tune of $15,000, he pointed out.

Police subsequently contacted him about some stolen equipment they found, but it wasn’t his.

Sabyan said last week’s break-in was the worst he experienced in 10 years, so now he’s beefing up security at his shop.

Lately, most of Vala’s calls have come from residential homeowners whose garages and outbuildings have been targeted by thieves who steal tools, chainsaws and bicycles.

“It’s hard to watch people lose their hard-earned items like quads,” Vala said, noting people are starting to feel uncomfortable in their own homes.

Vala has been busy installing various security systems in Oliver, including alarms, motion sensors and surveillance cameras that give people some peace of mind when they crawl into bed at night.

Vala said people shouldn’t have to chain everything up on their property, but it’s a sad reality. At the same time, people who do lock up their belongings are finding that thieves with simple equipment are winning the battle.

“There is always going to be crime, and it’s not going to get better,” Vala said, stating the most important thing to do to combat crime is to be proactive as opposed to reactive.

For example, he explained that Constellation Brands winery used to lose equipment to thieves almost every weekend. But since it boosted its security measures, that has made a “huge difference” in their crime rate, Vala said.

He pointed out that video surveillance is an important tool that the RCMP use and often ask for when investigating commercial thefts.

“Video feeds . . . that’s the future. The RCMP ask for it every time.”

Vala said even some insurance companies require homeowners to have a monitoring system before certain policies are approved.

In the meantime, the Oliver RCMP is advising residents to watch out for suspicious people casing their neighbourhoods.

Police acknowledge they have seen an increase in calls for service regarding break and enters to both residential and business properties. As a result, they ask people to be vigilant in reporting suspicious behaviour.

Sergeant Blain Gervais said commercial and residential break-ins along with an increase in thefts of motor vehicles have been reported during the past few weeks.

“Often the offender will steal a vehicle and use it to commit a break and enter. The items being stolen are chosen with the idea they can be sold or traded for illicit drugs.”

Gervais said the RCMP is reminding people to watch for persons that appear to be canvassing neighborhoods for the opportunity to commit crime.

“If the suspicious person is in a vehicle, try to get a photo, a licence plate number and any description(s) of the occupants, but do so from a safe distance to preserve your own safety,” he said.

The commander noted the South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Target Enforcement Unit from Penticton is being consulted in order to assist in locating and arresting the people responsible.

“It is believed there is more than one group of people involved and they are travelling throughout the South Okanagan region,” Gervais said.

Local security officer Donald Lowndes informed the Chronicle that a trio of thieves are attempting a new strategy in the Blacksage Road area.

He said a Caucasian female driving a pickup truck with a loud exhaust drops off two adult males who walk onto properties on foot (between 2-6 pm). The female then drives away and returns later to pick up the males.

“Blacksage Road area residents need to be on the lookout for this vehicle and contact the RCMP if this vehicle is observed in the area,” Lowndes said.

The officer noted that recent thefts in Oliver are hurting a lot of people. “It’s so out of control in the area here.”

He noted that one place he has been assigned to has been hit twice, resulting in $20,000 worth of missing equipment.

“They’re losing fuel . . . anything that isn’t nailed down.”

He stated much of these thefts are tied to drug trafficking. In terms of security, Lowndes said he recommends motion sensor lighting. Dogs are also an excellent deterrent, he pointed out.

He advises people not to approach suspects because some of them carry knives, bear spray and hammers.

Police remind residents to keep all entrances and garages well lit at night. In addition, they are advised to mark valuable items for identification and watch out for their neighbours’ property too.

Last week the Oliver RCMP assisted in the arrest of an alleged thief in Osoyoos, who police say has been active in the South Okanagan during the past several weeks.

After an extensive foot pursuit through vineyards and thick brush, the 24-year-old suspect (with no fixed address) was apprehended.

The man was in possession of a stolen vehicle from Oliver.