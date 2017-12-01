Tis’ the season to recycle unwanted Christmas lights

Not too sure what to do with those unwanted Christmas Lights? LightRecycle has you covered.

Every product with a plug or battery is fully recyclable in B.C., including old and unwanted Christmas light strings, and not-for-profit group LightRecycle wants them. LightRecycle organizes free drop off at depots for lighting equipment and light bulbs. Metal, glass and even mercury are separated out and responsibly recycled.

Residents can recycle lighting equipment free of charge at the T2 Market Bottle Depot in Oliver and the Oliver Landfill, as well as various locations in the Okanagan region including the J&C Bottle Depot in Penticton, the Osoyoos Bottle Depot, the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton, and the Okanagan Falls Landfill.

Lighting equipment and light bulbs have to be dropped off at participating depots and are not collected from homes as part of residential recycling. Homes or business with large volumes of lights or equipment are asked to contact LightRecycle directly for details on free collection. More information can be found online at www.lightrecycle.ca, by calling the Recycling Council of B.C. at 1-800-667-4321, or by contacting the Regional District Solid Waste group at 250-490-4129, www.rdos.bc.ca or info@rdos.bc.ca.