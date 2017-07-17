Three-vehicle collision at Vaseux Lake

At 8:10 am this morning a three-vehicle collision was reported at the turnoff to the Vaseaux Lake campground.

Police say a vehicle was stopped on the highway making a left turn into the campground when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle, forcing the turning vehicle to cross the centre line and hit a southbound vehicle.

There was extensive damage to all vehicles involved, according to police, but no serious injuries have been identified at this time. Traffic was stopped in both directions for 1.5 hours. (Video by Lyonel Doherty)