This year’s Silver Cross Mother

To all the mothers who lost their children to war . . . “we will remember them.

Corporal Darren James Fitzpatrick was a member of the 3rd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI).

Born in June 1988, he joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2006. During his tour to Afghanistan he was promoted to corporal, working with the Operational Mentor and Liaison Team.

Corporal Fitzpatrick was mortally wounded after stepping on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in the Zahari District near Kandahar City, Afghanistan on March 6, 2010.

He was 21 years old and the 141st fallen soldier from Canada’s mission in Afghanistan.

Fitzpatrick, known affectionately as “Fitzy,” was a kind hearted, passionate individual with a desire to help others. He was extremely close to his two brothers and was a most loyal friend. The “model soldier” enjoyed the camaraderie of the military and developed strong bonds with his PPCLI family.

Darren’s mom, Colleen Fitzpatrick, is the 2016-2017 national “Silver Cross Mother,” chosen by the Royal Canadian Legion.

She will place a wreath at the National War Memorial on November 11 on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or a daughter in the military, either in action or in the course of his/her normal duty.

Throughout the year, Fitzpatrick will also be called upon to perform other duties honouring the fallen from all conflicts.

The Silver Cross was instituted on December 1, 1919 and was issued as a memento of personal loss and sacrifices on behalf of all widows and mothers who lost a child while on active duty.

Fitzpatrick and her husband raised three sons – Michael, Darren and Sean. She is currently the Director of Human Resources for AiMHi – Association for Community Living, an organization that provides advocacy, support and services to people who have special needs.

It should be noted that Darren received significant blood transfusions upon arrival at Kandahar hospital. The incredible medical attention and blood donations received allowed him two additional weeks with his family before his passing. Since this time Colleen has become an advocate for blood donation, working closely with Canadian Blood Services to develop a promotional video and blood donation campaign called “Remember the Power of Giving,” for which she received a national award.

Remembering the fallen, lest we forget.

(Contributed by the Royal Canadian Legion)