Thirty-five additional residential care beds approved in Penticton region

Interior Health’s board of directors has approved a significant investment in seniors’ care through a competitive bid process announced today for the development of 243 residential care beds in communities across Interior Health.

“By adding more beds throughout the Interior, we’re ensuring that seniors can have the best care possible closer to their loved ones,” said Health Minister Terry Lake. “This announcement also aligns with our strategic vision of strengthening supports in the community.”

Following a thorough review of communities, the following areas will see new beds through the bid process:

Cranbrook 30 beds

Kamloops 48 beds

Penticton 35 beds

Salmon Arm 60 beds

Williams Lake 70 beds

The exact locations of the new beds will be determined by the competitive bid process.

“The addition of these beds is an important investment for seniors and ensures those needing this high level of care will receive it in the best setting possible,” said Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health for Seniors Darryl Plecas.

“This announcement is the result of considerable planning and review,” said Erwin Malzer, Interior Health board chair. “While our goal is to help individuals live independently as long as possible, residential care continues to play a vital role in supporting the needs of an aging population. This investment is targeting those communities where we anticipate the largest population growth among seniors and increased demand for health services.”

“This announcement and the pending procurement process will mean expanded housing options for seniors in several communities where our research shows additional capacity is required,” said Executive Director, Residential Services Cindy Kozak-Campbell. “Today’s care homes provide private rooms; wide, bright hallways; more intimate dining and recreation areas; and focus on environments that will best support those with complex needs, such as residents with dementia.”

Interior Health currently has 5,653 residential care beds, providing 24/7 care and support for individuals with complex care needs who are no longer able to live at home independently or with supports. This includes frail and elderly individuals with chronic conditions, such as those with dementia, whose needs may change over time.

Interior Health will require proponents to develop a plan that includes engagement of local communities including First Nations stakeholders during development of the new beds. In addition, Interior Health’s Aboriginal Health team will be involved in the procurement process.

