The world’s gone to the dogs

Some people might bemoan the fact that they’re losing the off-leash dog area in Oliver Community Park. But really, a ball diamond is no place for a poop dump.

Once again, the actions of a few have ruined it for many, which is partly why Oliver Parks and Recreation is relocating the off-leash area to Lion’s Park.

What, they’re moving one poop site to another? Well, at least baseball players won’t be stepping in feces anymore, and bocce players won’t have to worry about dodging piles.

Dog owners shouldn’t be too disappointed about losing their site in the community park because they can still walk their dogs there off leash from dawn to 9 am every day. It says so in the Animal Control Bylaw.

Establishing a new off-leash area in Lion’s Park has its advantages. For example, Oliver Parks and Recreation believes it will resolve a lot of bylaw infractions pertaining to dogs roaming around unleashed. Now people, including visiting farm workers, will have a designated place to let their dogs run free. But whether or not they utilize the new fenced-in area is another story. You can expect some people to ignore this area and continue to flout the bylaw.

We hate to pooh-pooh this, but re-establishing the off-leash area in Lion’s Park won’t reduce the amount of dog poo that you’ll find in there. People will still be irresponsible and pretend to ignore the fact their dog is taking a dump that rivals the CN Tower in height.

Oliver Parks and Recreation is also hoping that the new off-leash site will transform Lion’s Park into more of a mixed-use gathering place. That may be true, but many people feel intimidated by the number of migrant workers in the park in the summertime and simply won’t go there. And will people want their pets mingling with visitors’ dogs in the park?

One thing is for certain, our bylaw officers will be very busy this summer enforcing the rules and trying to avoid confrontations.

One final thought: We’d like to see a bylaw officer hang out at an off-leash park with his or her ticket book handy. After a fine or two, maybe these irresponsible dog owners who look the other way when their dog is doing its business will learn their lesson.

Or do what the editor does: walk the dog so fast that it doesn’t have time to sniff a tree or take a dump.

Lyonel Doherty, editor