The good, the promising, and the ugly

Most people have seen the classic western, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Well, in Oliver, we have “The Good, the Promising and the Less Than Desired.”

Let’s start with the good: The Town of Oliver has really progressed during the past year, with the opening of the correctional centre and Area 27, and the announcement of a much-desired hotel development (despite the controversial location).

Next is the promising: The $100 million Phantom Creek Estates winery being constructed on Black Sage Road. Some people might question the need for another winery, but it’s hard to say no to more wine and jobs.

Another promising venture is the Oliver Landing housing development, which began pouring the footings for phase one last week. The developer is also planning to revive the “ridge” housing proposal west of Oliver off Fairview Road. Also very promising is the Station Street upgrade project that will truly enhance the neighbourhood. And we can’t wait to see what downtown revitalization will look like once the ideas take shape.

And now for the less than desired: Our still empty storefronts. We have to get those filled up and spark some economic confidence in this town. Hopefully the Downtown Action Plan will do it.

Another less than desired is the fact some local residents continue to gripe about the number of farm workers taking up space in Lion’s Park. You have to shake your head at the people who complain about not being able to enjoy the park in the summer time, but rarely bother to go there after the farm workers have left for the season. Every fall after the fruit pickers leave, the park is nearly empty. Pot smoking aside, these migrant workers are generally good people trying to earn some money and have a little adventure.

It would help, though, if they had a shuttle bus to transport them to Loose Bay campground and back.

Lyonel Doherty, editor