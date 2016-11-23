Thanks to local funeral home

Recently this community had to say goodbye to a good friend and a longtime Oliver resident.

Very few of us have the knowledge, skill or ability to deal with situations of this nature. What do we do? We turn to the experts in the field.

Our good friend passed away without getting his house in order, which made dealing with his passing very complicated.

We contacted Troy Evans and Ginette Aubin of Graham’s Funeral Home. I cannot say enough about the help that they provided. The fact is we would not have been able to say goodbye to our friend without their help.

Graham’s Funeral Home went beyond what was expected, while ensuring that all parties were kept appraised of all aspects of the process. Their kindness and consideration were heartfelt by his family and friends.

Too often we forget to thank the people that are there for us in hard times. This is not one of those times.

Thank you Troy and Ginette from the bottom of the hearts of all the family and friends of James Daniel Cromwell.

Tom and Kathy Marvin, Oliver