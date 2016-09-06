Tennis club hosting memorial tournament this weekend

The Oliver Tennis Club is hosting the annual Mixed Doubles Memorial Tennis Tournament this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.

Play takes place on the community centre’s courts from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday and from 8 am to 2:30 pm on Sunday. Players from all over the Okanagan Valley will be attending. The public is encouraged to attend and to enjoy watching some great tennis competition.

Each year for the past seven years the Oliver Tennis Club has hosted this premier Okanagan tennis event. It is a memorial tournament as we remember club members who have passed away during that time. This year we remember Ivan Smid who passed away suddenly last fall. Ivan had a great presence within the tennis community and was very encouraging in helping to bring more young people into the sport. He personally paid for two tennis ball machines that are still being used by club members, physical education classes and tennis team players from Southern Okanagan Secondary School.

The Oliver Tennis Club has about 50 members with a wide range of ages and tennis abilities (beginners to experts). We are known as the home of “social tennis” in the Okanagan and we are always very happy to welcome new members regardless of tennis proficiency.

The Memorial Tournament receives support from the community at large; this year the Oliver Tennis Club acknowledges the assistance received from River Stone Estate Winery and the North Cascade Athletic Club

Come join us for another great Oliver event!

By Greg Smith, tournament director