Team achieves rare 8-ender

A rarity in curling was recorded last night at the Eastlink Curling Centre, home of the Oliver Curling Club.

In mixed league, team Schroter scored an 8-ender, where one team has all of their rocks counting (a perfect score) and the other has none.

The team members include Bruce Schroter, Linda Schroter, Dave Arnold and Barb Barley.

The majority of curlers will play the game their whole life and not be able to join this exclusive club of people who achieve this. Bruce has been curling for over 50 years and this is his first 8-ender.