Tarr retains chair

Osoyoos school trustee Marieze Tarr has been acclaimed for another term as chair of the Board of Education for School District 53.

At the board’s meeting last Wednesday, Oliver trustee Rob Zandee was also acclaimed as vice chair.

Zandee replaces outgoing vice chair Sam Hancheroff.

In other board elected positions, Zandee was also re-elected as the representative on the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) representative council, and Debbie Marten, from Cawston-Keremeos, was re-elected as the representative for the B.C. School Trustees Association (BCSTA) provincial council.