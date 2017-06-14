Tadey and Martine play a dozen rounds for ALS

Tadey and Martine play a dozen rounds for ALS

By
Oliver Chronicle
-
323
0
SHARE
Rob Tadey (left) and Thierry Martine take a 30-second break at the 18th hole to pose for a photo before starting a new round in their annual golfathon for ALS at Fairview Mountain Golf Course. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)
Rob Tadey chips a shot onto the 18th green during his golfathon for ALS today at Fairview Mountain Golf Course. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Rob Tadey and Thierry Martine don’t have much time to talk today because they’re too busy raising money for ALS sufferers.

The avid golfers at Fairview Mountain Golf Course started at first light this morning in the 12th annual PGA of BC Golfathons for ALS. Their plan is to play about 12 rounds and finish up after the dinner hour. That’s a lot of golf and they’ll be tired. But it’s worth every swing.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS ), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal  neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere. Typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis.

There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Fairview Mountain is one of 36 courses in BC participating in the golfathon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*