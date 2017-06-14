Tadey and Martine play a dozen rounds for ALS

Rob Tadey and Thierry Martine don’t have much time to talk today because they’re too busy raising money for ALS sufferers.

The avid golfers at Fairview Mountain Golf Course started at first light this morning in the 12th annual PGA of BC Golfathons for ALS. Their plan is to play about 12 rounds and finish up after the dinner hour. That’s a lot of golf and they’ll be tired. But it’s worth every swing.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS ), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere. Typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis.

There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Fairview Mountain is one of 36 courses in BC participating in the golfathon.