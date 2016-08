There are 124 “Swinging Skirts” ruling Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course today.

The second annual ladies tournament had a 10 a.m. shotgun start and the players are still going strong, with many hoping to win $10,000 in the hole in one contest.

With many sponsors, there are many prizes, and tournament winners will be announced later today.

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards the Oliver Food Bank, Okanagan Gleaners and the Osoyoos Indian Band Youth Group.