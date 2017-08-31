Swinging Skirts raise $5,600 for WOW

If you heard any howling recently at Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course, it wasn’t the coyotes.

It was the “Swinging Skirts.”

Let us explain.

The recent Swinging Skirts golf tournament sponsored by Investors Group saw Howling Moon Cider House as one of the featured businesses. As a result, the ladies had to howl to get any service (a taste of that lovely cider).

Graham’s Funeral Home was also there taking photographs of the teams, and South Okanagan Physiotherapy offered free massages.

A total of 88 ladies took part in the tournament and raised $5,600 for Women of Oliver for Women.