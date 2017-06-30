Suspect swims away

The RCMP are still looking for a suspect who evaded police by swimming away in Vaseux Lake last night.

On Thursday evening, Oliver and Penticton officers were investigating a suspected stolen vehicle near Highway 97 and Vaseux Lake.

Two individuals were observed within the vehicle and then exited the vehicle when police arrived, according to senior media relations officer Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau.

She said police tracked one suspect with the assistance of a police dog and arrested that person. The other suspect entered Vaseux Lake and swam away.

“Concerned for that person’s safety, officers tried to locate them via rowboat, but the person, who did not exhibit signs of distress or call for help, eluded police,” Linteau said.

The Oliver Fire Department and the police dog services also took part in the search.

Today, police continued searching for that person using other techniques and resources such as a drone.