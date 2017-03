The Oliver landfill is now open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 3:45 pm.

These are the “summer” hours set by the regional district until December.

The Oliver landfill is closed Sundays, statutory holidays and Boxing Day.

For more information, contact the RDOS Solid Waste Division at 250-490-4129, info@rdos.bc.ca or visit www.rdos.bc.ca.