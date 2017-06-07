‘Sucks’ statement analyzed

Oliver’s downtown sucks! Let’s face it!” says Oliver’s 25-year (1991-2016) town manager and still “consulting” manager.

“Sucks” is slang used to express resentment, dislike or feelings of disgust about something or a situation.

Not all, but enough Oliver and rural area residents at the May 23 public hearing remember the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, when Oliver’s downtown did not suck!

They also remember the 90s when, as if by plan, Oliver’s downtown economy and appearance began its listless downward spiral.

What it took to mortally wound Oliver’s downtown economic life was . . . for the long reigning “king-manager” to “lead” the cooperative councils by their collective noses to pass obtuse and onerous parking regulations, ridiculous restrictive revitalization rules and a restraining control over the building permit process.

This begs three questions . . . is it “Only in Oliver irony” that “Oliver’s downtown sucks!” proclamation is met with current council’s downcast eyes, muted mouths and baited breath . . . or is it council’s confirmation that the “king-manager” still reigns supreme . . . or is it an admission of guilt by the orchestrator/manager and his council?

John Micka, Oliver