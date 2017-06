If you happen to rub shoulders with Abby Teigen or Mikayla Podmorow, you just might become a better citizen in Oliver.

Why? Because they just won awards for their citizenship, and hopefully it rubs off on others.

Teigen won the junior citizenship award at Southern Okanagan Secondary School on Tuesday, while Podmorow won the senior citizenship award.

The students have gone above and beyond by demonstrating that there’s more to life than your own little world.