Remember the excitement when you saw Grease for the first time on the big screen?

Now you can relive that excitement on the big stage at Frank Venables Theatre on March 9-11, courtesy of the Southern Okanagan Secondary School drama department.

The lively musical will feature talented students who can really act, so be sure to support them in this big production.

Show times are 7 pm, with a Saturday matinee at 1 pm.

Tickets are available in the school library.