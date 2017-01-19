Students’ photographs tell many stories

By Lyonel Doherty

Some Oliver high school students can tell you some great stories without uttering a single word.

It’s a gift they’ve learned by looking through the lens of a camera and letting their creativity run wild.

That creativity was evident at Tuesday’s student photo exhibition at the immigrant services centre on Main Street.

“I was knocked out by the exuberance and happiness of these kids (showing off their work),” said local resident John Chapman.

A photographer himself, Chapman was particularly impressed with Mathew Pottinger’s collage of musical instruments that tell a story.

Pottinger is one of more than 20 students involved in the senior photography class taught by teacher Lindsey McVicar.

She said the students are very proud of their work, and many of them have improved their skills significantly.

McVicar said they really focus on using photography to tell stories, even if it’s simply manipulating a light source.

The students’ work also taught them to be more confident behind a lens.

“A lot of them were shy taking photographs, but they have really come out of their shells,” she said.

The exhibition features two projects: one is the students’ own personal theme, and the other is a community project, in which they interacted with and took photos of local elders.

For example, the class took a trip to Sunnybank Centre where the students spoke to resident seniors.

“There is something about bringing seniors and students together that is very magical,” McVicar said. “The students were very moved by the experience.”

And Josiah Somerville was one of them.

“I was a little nervous about Sunnybank, but the seniors were so happy to see us … we could have talked for hours.”

Somerville took a portrait of one man who had a smile that put the sun to shame.

The student said he loves photography because there are no limits to what you can do with it. “You can express what you want to express.”

Somerville said he enjoys taking nature photos, too, but his favourite is people. “You can tell great stories from people.”

Fellow student Ali Lantz said she loves “capturing the moment.” That’s why she wants to be a wedding photographer.

“I want to make people happy by capturing their memories.”

Lantz said she likes focusing on one entity as opposed to taking a photo of everything. For example, one of her photographs in the exhibit shows her mother meeting “eye to eye” with a horse.

Her tightly cropped photographs show a connection and bond between horse and rider.

Grade 11 student Mackenzie Gale loves taking portraits of people and wants to work on improving her technique.

“It’s really fun taking pictures of other people,” she said.

Gale admitted that it’s hard to ask strangers if you can take their photograph, but once they agree, it’s so much easier.

Fellow student Ahmad Allouissi said he also likes to tell stories through his photographs of nature.

“Each photo has a message,” he said, noting that some horses, for example, go their separate ways, like people, while other horses like to travel together.

Student Kam Kang said photographs allow you to look back in time and remember how you used to be.

Kang hopes to expand into film in order to tell his stories.

“A sad or inspiring story can inspire the audience,” he said.

Kang noted that he would love to make a film about Batman, his favourite superhero.

Chapman said it is nice to see the school offering this course and giving the students an opportunity to explore potential careers with photography.

He also noted that having the students meet local seniors is an excellent idea.