Students learn crime scene investigation at SOSS

By Marlysse Trampf

Southern Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) is turning into a crime scene with an exciting new class.

In recent years there have been some interesting new courses introduced to SOSS’s curriculum that are really piquing students’ interest. Perhaps the most popular is Gordon Wurflinger’s Forensics 11 class.

“The class looks at the science of forensics, to see what forensic scientists look at when dealing with different types of evidence,” he said.

The class begins by building on the students’ science skills, and there’s a bit of physics, chemistry, biology (for entomology) as well as using microscopes.

Once the students have a base knowledge of basic crime scene investigation, they will start simulating crime scenes for each other to analyze. Case studies are another important part of the course.

“We do a lot of case studies to see how people solved crimes with the information they had at the time. It’s a very hands-on class, we don’t have a textbook and kids are constantly out using their skills,” said Wurflinger.

A testament to the effectiveness of this multi-disciplinary class is Larissa Ingbritson-Hunt, a Grade 12 student who took the course last semester.

“I really enjoyed this class because it gave me an insight into the world of forensics and really showed me what it would be like to work in that field.”

Her favourite part of the course was definitely the case studies that the class worked on, and more specifically the criminal psychology, which is a field she plans to pursue in post-secondary school.