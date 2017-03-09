Students encouraged to participate in scholarship program

By Keith Lacey

Graduating students from Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS) and Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver are being asked to participate in a unique scholarship program designed to produce future community leaders.

Since 2013, RE/MAX realtors from across Western Canada has been sponsoring the Quest For Excellence scholarship program.

Any Grade 12 student in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories and British Columbia is invited to submit an essay detailing their contributions to their school and local community, said Deborah Moore, the broker-owner of RE-MAX offices in Osoyoos, Summerland and Penticton.

RE-MAX of Western Canada is committed to helping future community leaders by offering $16,000 in bursary funds through its annual Quest for Excellence Program, she said.

One recipient – in addition to his/her bursary – will also receive a hot air balloon ride for two, she said.

“The Quest for Excellence Program recognizes the pursuits in leadership and community contributions of Western Canadian students,” said Moore.

High school students graduating in 2017 from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and Northwest Territories are encouraged to write an essay to convey the contributions they have made to enrich the lives of others and their communities through leadership, motivation, volunteering and participation in charitable events or fundraising.

“It’s truly amazing learning about our applicants for the Quest for Excellence Bursary Program each year,” says Marie Sheppy, Manager, Corporate Affairs, RE/MAX of Western Canada. “Their admirable attitudes and selfless actions allow them to impact their communities in a positive away.”

A total of 16 winners will be selected from entries received online at www.remax.ca., said Moore.

Each winner will receive a $1,000 RE/MAX Quest for Excellence bursary.

All 16 bursary recipients will be placed in a draw and one lucky student will also receive a hot air balloon ride for two from the closest major city.

The application deadline is March 13, 2017. Award recipients will be notified in April 2017, with a formal presentation at the students’ commencement ceremonies.

“Quest for Excellence is a program we’re incredibly proud of at RE/MAX of Western Canada as the program celebrates the difference young people are making in their communities,” says Elton Ash, Regional Executive Vice President, RE/MAX of Western Canada. “These individuals are on the road to become future community leaders, and we’re happy to empower them on that journey.”

Moore said there have not been a significant amount of entries from OSS students in the past and she wants that to change.

“One of our 16 winners last year was from Summerland,” said Moore. “After taking over as the owner of the RE-MAX office in Osoyoos, I wanted to make it a priority to let students at Osoyoos Secondary School know about this program.”

Students from SOSS will also be encouraged to submit entries, she said.

With one child a recent university graduate and her second child enrolled at the University of British Columbia Okanagan in Kelowna, Moore said students can use all the financial help they can get nowadays.

“The bottom line is it’s really expensive to go to school and students need scholarships like this to assist them as they pursue their education,” she said.