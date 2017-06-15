Station Street upgrades planned

By Lyonel Doherty

Boulevard trees and sidewalks on either side of Station Street? Wouldn’t that be nice.

That’s the plan the Town of Oliver envisions as part of a project to upgrade the Station Street neighbourhood.

On Monday, Director of Operations Shawn Goodsell presented the plan to Town council.

Part A includes upgrades from Fairview Road to Veterans Avenue, which will see trees and new sidewalks on either side of the street.

According to Goodsell, the street will be shifted over a bit with new light standards.

It will also feature an entranceway for the new 80-room hotel being proposed (on the Centennial RV Park site).

Part B will include fixing/upgrading the road behind the Oliver Legion (leading to Highway 97). Council previously stated this road would close, but that plan has apparently changed.

Goodsell said the biggest concern in this area is speeding, so they plan to enhance this transportation link and add parking here.

Part C includes upgrading the parking lot at the Oliver Visitor Centre.

Goodsell said parking space in this area has never been fully utilized, so they plan to provide space for oversized vehicles (RVs).

He pointed out that the new electric vehicle charging station would have to be relocated.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger reminded council about the previously discussed goal of building a second bridge across the river at this location.

Councillor Jack Bennest said it is essential that the Station Street upgrade project does not leave behind any “ugly” utility poles and transformers.

Goodsell said they would like to have the bidding tender ready this fall in order to start construction next spring.

The Town is applying for project funding. For example, it was reported that the section from Fairview Road to the legion will cost $1.4 million.