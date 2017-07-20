Special Olympians win gold, silver and bronze

The South Okanagan Special Olympics team hauled home some serious medals from the Summer Games in Kamloops recently.

Alberto Holz won three silver medals in swimming, while Tolan Lloyd-Walters won a gold, two silver and a bronze in the pool.

Swimmer Kyle Sanderson also won a gold, two silver and bronze.

In five-pin bowling, gold medal winners were Wayne Bierbaum, Kaitlyn Nemeth, Bobby Brimacombe, Ashleigh Cummings, Meghan Burnett, and Jessica Lehtonen.

Local athletes won a total of 20 medals at the Games.