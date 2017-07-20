Special Olympians win gold, silver and bronze

Alberto Holz won three silver medals in swimming.

The South Okanagan Special Olympics team hauled home some serious medals from the Summer Games in Kamloops recently.

Alberto Holz won three silver medals in swimming, while Tolan Lloyd-Walters won a gold, two silver and a bronze in the pool.

Swimmer Kyle Sanderson also won a gold, two silver and bronze.

In five-pin bowling, gold medal winners were Wayne Bierbaum, Kaitlyn Nemeth, Bobby Brimacombe, Ashleigh Cummings, Meghan Burnett, and Jessica Lehtonen.

Local athletes won a total of 20 medals at the Games.

Kaitlyn Nemeth won gold in bowling.
Kyle Sanderson won gold, two silver and bronze in swimming.
Meghan Burnett won gold in bowling.
Wayne Bierbaum won gold in bowling.

