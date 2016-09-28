SOSS girls win 3 out of 4 games

Fall is here and the field hockey sticks are swinging!

Last weekend SOSS hosted a wonderful festival, in which 250 high school field hockey players played 31 games on the safest, most beautiful grass field in the province.

We had teams from Vancouver, Maple Ridge, Surrey, the Kootenays, Kamloops and from throughout the Okanagan. Twenty local senior girls won three out of four games, and put on a fine display of the skills unique to field hockey, like pulls and lifts, hits and aerials, and block tackles and pokes. They will keep their sticks close by as we ride the intense roller coaster of the short field hockey season, which starts the second day of school and finishes in late October.

SOSS has one of the most talented teams to come along in years, but a lack of fitness could limit how much of our potential we reach.

We’re shooting for the Provincial Championships in Surrey this year, which would be a great last hurrah for senior players Alicia Schutz, Hannah Byron, Kali Baptiste, Tatum Brogan, Teija Anderson and Kenzie Harrington.

By Lesley Noftle