Son to be buried next to father

A 34-year-old man who died in a trailer fire on Nk’Mip Road on Nov. 15 will be buried next to his father who died six months ago.

In a post on the Oliver Chronicle website, Nancy Leclerc wrote that her nephew Bruno Leclerc from Sherbrooke, Quebec was the individual who died in the fire.

The RCMP previously reported that Oliver firefighters found his body after extinguishing a fire in a trailer at 3890 Nk’Mip Road.

Police reported that nearby residents tried to help Leclerc but could not gain access to the trailer before it burst into flames.

It was not reported how the fire started, which is the subject of investigation.

The man’s aunt said Bruno was an only child of her brother-in-law, but he had two half brothers.

Nancy said Bruno’s father turned 61 this past April but passed away on May 10 of a terminal illness. He donated his body to science before he was buried.

“Bruno was not able to attend as he could not afford to come home, but he did have a chance to talk to his dad before he passed.”

Nancy said Bruno was very close to his father.

She explained that Bruno had been out west for a few years harvesting crops.

Bruno’s ashes will be sent home to be buried beside his father. “That was their wish if anything ever happened to Bruno.”

Nancy said the family wants to thank everyone for trying to do what they could in the circumstances.