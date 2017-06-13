Somerville twins recognized for colossal spirit

While you may not be able to tell them apart, the Somerville twins at Southern Okanagan Secondary School have got more spirit than anyone.

That’s why Ben and Josiah won the Spirit of SOSS award today. And it was no surprise as these young men make the school a better place, even when you’re down in the dumps.

The brothers have almost reached household name status in Oliver. Even students from outside the district know who they are because of their positive attitude and colossal smiles.

Besides being great stage actors, they have a knack for boosting the spirit of their fellow students and teachers. In fact, they could probably turn haunted house spirits into friendly ghosts after a night of revelry.