Some 9-1-1 callers just don’t get it

It never ceases to amaze 9-1-1 call-takers what they hear from some people.

Unbelievable.

That’s the only response we can think of after reading about some of the calls that E-Comm’s 9-1-1 dispatchers had to take in 2016.

Here are the top 10 ridiculous reasons to not call 9-1-1:

  1. Requesting help opening a broken gym locker
  2. Enquiring about job opportunities for a family member interested in police work
  3. Because an electric shaver would not turn off
  4. Requesting a ladder to get a soccer ball off the roof
  5. How best to get a drone down from a tree
  6. Tired of waiting in traffic
  7. “There’s a big spider in the bathroom”
  8. Complaining they couldn’t get into a nightclub
  9. Because their teenager refused to do chores
  10. “Can you tell me what time it is?”

 

Oliver Chronicle

