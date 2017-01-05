Some 9-1-1 callers just don’t get it

Unbelievable.
That’s the only response we can think of after reading about some of the calls that E-Comm’s 9-1-1 dispatchers had to take in 2016.
Here are the top 10 ridiculous reasons to not call 9-1-1:
- Requesting help opening a broken gym locker
- Enquiring about job opportunities for a family member interested in police work
- Because an electric shaver would not turn off
- Requesting a ladder to get a soccer ball off the roof
- How best to get a drone down from a tree
- Tired of waiting in traffic
- “There’s a big spider in the bathroom”
- Complaining they couldn’t get into a nightclub
- Because their teenager refused to do chores
- “Can you tell me what time it is?”